Eliot Horowitz Sells 16,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $2,430,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 113,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,553. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,560,480.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 21,102 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $2,755,077.12.

Mongodb stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.84 and its 200-day moving average is $140.68. Mongodb Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mongodb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,092,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,364,000 after purchasing an additional 135,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

