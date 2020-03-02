Elliott Pew Acquires 11,470 Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,718.77.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,651. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.38 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.11.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.69%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.