Elrond Hits Market Cap of $16.24 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Elrond token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $16.24 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

