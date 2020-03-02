ELTCOIN Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $18,262.00 and approximately $1,056.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.02851685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN.

ELTCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

