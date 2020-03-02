Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49,360.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $49,360.00 and approximately $309,260.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, CoinExchange, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Mercatox, BitForex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

