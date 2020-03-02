Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EME. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $3,309,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Emcor Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 513,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.01. Emcor Group Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

