EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,097,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 505,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EMCORE by 673.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in EMCORE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMKR opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

