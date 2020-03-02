Emercoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $11,533.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, xBTCe and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,287,674 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, xBTCe, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Tux Exchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

