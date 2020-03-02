Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after acquiring an additional 234,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

EMR traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.30. 4,700,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.