Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Empire State Realty Trust.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.