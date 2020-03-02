Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,698. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

