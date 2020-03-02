Encore Capital Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million.

ECPG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $37.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

