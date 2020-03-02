Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Encore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of ECPG opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

