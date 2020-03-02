Endeavour Mining (EDV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$23.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.14. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.24 and a 1 year high of C$29.18.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,283 shares in the company, valued at C$2,197,778.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.75.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

