Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Endo International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Endo International has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Endo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

