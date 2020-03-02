Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 638,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ELGX stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endologix to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Endologix from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endologix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endologix in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

