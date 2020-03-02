Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of EFX traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.78. 751,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.44 and a twelve month high of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $663.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

