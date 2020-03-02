Energi (NRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.05 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Energi has a total market cap of $38.81 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.45 or 0.00016372 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.36 or 0.02895256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00137088 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 26,773,204 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

