ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.75 ($17.15) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.11 ($18.73).

ENI traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting €11.20 ($13.02). The stock had a trading volume of 147,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of €13.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51. ENI has a one year low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a one year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

