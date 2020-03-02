ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC set a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.40 ($19.07).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €10.98 ($12.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of €13.11 and a 200 day moving average of €13.63. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a 1 year high of €16.02 ($18.63).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.