ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.75 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €14.75 ($17.15) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.33 ($18.99).

Get ENI alerts:

ETR ENI opened at €11.09 ($12.89) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.