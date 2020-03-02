Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $18.82 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, GOPAX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.01009688 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000777 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, GOPAX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Bittrex, Binance, AirSwap, HitBTC, Tidex, OKEx, Liqui, Upbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.