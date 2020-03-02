Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Enova International worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENVA. ValuEngine upgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $600,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,441.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 2,500 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,474.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $623.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.58 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

