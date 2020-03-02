Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.53% of Enphase Energy worth $49,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 89.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 288,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock worth $99,142,429. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. Enphase Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

