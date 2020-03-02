Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Trimmed by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,484,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,631 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 899,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,693,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 22,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $1,289,715.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 609,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,226,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,861,631 shares of company stock valued at $99,142,429. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. 7,147,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $59.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

