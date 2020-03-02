Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) versus ASE Technology (NASDAQ:ASX) Critical Analysis

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enphase Energy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enphase Energy and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enphase Energy $624.33 million 9.66 $161.15 million $0.67 73.09 ASE Technology $13.56 billion 0.73 $545.94 million $0.25 18.40

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Enphase Energy. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enphase Energy and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enphase Energy 25.81% 62.83% 17.14% ASE Technology 4.08% 7.72% 3.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enphase Energy 1 2 9 0 2.67 ASE Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Enphase Energy currently has a consensus price target of $46.36, indicating a potential downside of 5.32%. ASE Technology has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 552.17%. Given ASE Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats ASE Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions. It also provides advanced packages, including aCSP; fcCSP; flip-chip package in package, package on package, and BGA packages; hybrid, advanced single sided substrate, integrated passive device, high-bandwidth, and fan-out wafer-level packages; IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. In addition, the company offers a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and test-related services, as well as drop shipment services; and packaging, testing and shipment, and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Further, it provides electronic manufacturing services in relation to computers, peripherals, communications, industrial, automotive, and storage and server applications; designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells electronic components and telecommunications equipment motherboards; develops, sells, and leases real estate properties; and produces substrates. The company serves customers in communication, computing, and consumer electronic/industrial/automotive sectors. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

