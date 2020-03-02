Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.79 and a 1 year high of C$6.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 15,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,572 shares in the company, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

