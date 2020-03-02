Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Major Shareholder Joseph M. Field Acquires 27,983 Shares

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 27,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,779.99. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ETM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. 1,869,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,913. The company has a market cap of $477.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.47. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Entercom Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 233,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

