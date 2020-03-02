Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,899 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $83,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $69.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.