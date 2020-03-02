Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 76,106 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,106 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.77% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $97,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,709,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,485,000 after buying an additional 1,322,026 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,888,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,116,000. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,290,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 222,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $100.06 and a 1-year high of $100.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

