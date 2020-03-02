Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,311,619 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $103,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $31.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.