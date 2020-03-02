Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of BlackRock worth $114,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $477,976,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $463.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.80. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

