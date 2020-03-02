Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $106.04 Million Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NextEra Energy worth $106,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $252.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $186.57 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

