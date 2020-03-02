Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $113.07 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,301,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,173 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $113,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

