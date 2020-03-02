Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $88.09 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $88,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $106.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

