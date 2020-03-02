Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 111,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $107,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $30.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

