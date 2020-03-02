Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 72,118 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,398,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $80,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $59.56.

