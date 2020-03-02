Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,558,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

