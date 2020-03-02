Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,295 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $92,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,094.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $59.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

