Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 143,237 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 143,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $91,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 2,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.