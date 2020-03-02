Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,745 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 35,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $86,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Target by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

NYSE:TGT opened at $103.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

