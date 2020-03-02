Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,569 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,569 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $84,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $154.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average is $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

