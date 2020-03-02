Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,238 shares of company stock worth $11,913,939 in the last three months. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 121.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56,052 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ENV stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.66 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $66.84. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

