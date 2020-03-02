EOG Resources Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.73.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Edward Jones lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $63.26 on Monday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,029 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.