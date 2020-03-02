EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the energy exploration company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.19% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 416,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

