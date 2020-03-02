Epiq Partners LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,162 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.41.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $273.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

