Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Equifax worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $142.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $164.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.91.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.