Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.28. 35,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.91. Equifax has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,754,000 after acquiring an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 562.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

