Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 33.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded up $46.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $618.88. 755,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.32 and a 200 day moving average of $573.97. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $421.19 and a 12-month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up from $625.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total value of $632,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.