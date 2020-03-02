Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$42,904.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$42,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at C$302,577.

Joao Da Costa Simoes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.00, for a total transaction of C$113,000.00.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$89.07. 53,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.96. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$64.00 and a 12-month high of C$121.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQB. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

